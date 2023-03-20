The Missoula team of Jared Wierson and Moe Johnson teamed to win the Golden Masters 50-and-over division in the Montana State Open Doubles Handball Championship Sunday at the Ridge in Bozeman.
The duo defeated Sean Sandau of Missoula and Ken Scott of Lander, Wyoming, 21-8, 21-18 in the deciding match in a round-robin format.
Kirk Johnson of Missoula and Lance Wachholz of Atlanta won the Super Golden Masters 60-and-over division. They defeated Carl Warren of Bozeman and Rick Edwards of Belgrade by injury default in the deciding match of the round-robin format.
Rick Harrington of Missoula and Mike Meyer of Billings teamed to win the Diamond Masters 70-and-over division. The defeated the Bozeman team of Steve Birrell and Carl Warren, 21-5, 21-5, in the deciding match of the round robin format.
Justin Balkenbush and Spencer Larson of Billings captured the title in the open division. They defeated three-time champions Chance Wachholz of Kalispell and Shelby native Pete Svennungsen of Spokane, 21-11, 21-12 in the final.
It marked Balkenbush’s seventh State Open Doubles championship and first playing with Larson. Only Great Falls' Marv Smith and Ted Greely, who teamed to win eight titles in the 1950s and 1960s, have won more open titles than Balkenbush.
Brett Badovinac and Don Foley defeated Sam Sottosanti and Marcus Madrazo, 21-17,21-20, in an all-Butte final to capture the A Division.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.
