The Missoula team of Jared Wierson and Moe Johnson teamed to win the Golden Masters 50-and-over division in the Montana State Open Doubles Handball Championship Sunday at the Ridge in Bozeman.

The duo defeated Sean Sandau of Missoula and Ken Scott of Lander, Wyoming, 21-8, 21-18 in the deciding match in a round-robin format.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

