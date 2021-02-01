For the second straight year, Missoula's Quinn Wolferman kicked up some major powder in the X Games this past weekend in Aspen, Colorado.
On Sunday night, the 23-year-old finished third in the Ski Knuckle Huck event, which aired on ESPN. Wolferman was a part of the inaugural version of the Ski Knuckle Huck in 2020, where he landed a spot on the podium and a bronze medal.
Henrik Harlaut of Sweden won this year's Ski Knuckle Huck competition. Fabian Boesch of Switzerland took second.
Wolferman finished 10th in the Ski Slopestyle event Sunday morning. He finished eighth in the Ski Big Air event Saturday.
Wolferman is a Missoula Big Sky High School grad.
This year's event was closed to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
