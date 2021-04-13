BILLINGS — The Montana AAU announced its Little Sullivan Award finalists on Tuesday night.
The male finalists are: Jarrett Degen, Belgrade, Iowa State, redshirt senior, wrestling; Luke Weber, Forsyth, North Dakota State, redshirt senior, wrestling; Troy Andersen, Dillon, Montana State, senior, football; and Tyger Frye, Billings, Dickinson State, senior, football.
The female finalists are: Alexa Coyle, Bozeman, Montana, senior, soccer; Glory Konecny, Billings, Southern Oregon, junior, wrestling; Jeanann Lemelin, Billings, Montana State Billings, graduated, basketball; and Tristin Achenbach, Choteau, Montana, senior, softball.
The Montana AAU will hold its spring convention and Little Sullivan Awards Banquet at Fairmont Hot Springs May 7-9. The banquet is May 8 with a meet-and-greet from 5-5:30 p.m. Dinner will begin at approximately 7 p.m.
Last year's AAU Little Sullivan Awards were presented virtually on Sept. 20 because the organization had to cancel a May banquet at Fairmont Hot Springs Resort due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Former Butte High swimmer Catherine Russo received the 2020 female Little Sullivan and former Dickinson State All-American wrestler Gresh Jones of Sidney was the male recipient.
Little Sullivan chairman Mike Ward said the Montana AAU has extended an invitation to last year's finalists to attend the upcoming banquet.
