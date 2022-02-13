BILLINGS — The Montana AAU announced the finalists for the 2022 Little Sullivan Award on Sunday.
Male finalists are: Troy Andersen, Montana State, football, Dillon; Matt Dey, Dickinson State, football, Sidney; Nick Kunz, Montana State-Northern, wrestling, Helena; and Logan Nelson, Mary, football, Billings.
The female finalists are: Ali Weisz, Olympic shooting, Belgrade; Carley VonHeeder, Montana State, track and field, Plains; Nicole Heavirland, Olympic rugby, Whitefish; Lucy Corbett, Montana State, track and field, Bozeman.
The annual AAU convention is scheduled for May 6-8 in Billings at the Double in Billings. The Little Sullivan Banquet is May 7. A meet and greet will be held at 5:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 7 p.m.
Finalists should contact Mike Ward of the AAU at 406-941-1050 or lwolfmike2@gmail.com .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.