BILLINGS — The Montana AAU announced the finalists for the 2022 Little Sullivan Award on Sunday.

Male finalists are: Troy Andersen, Montana State, football, Dillon; Matt Dey, Dickinson State, football, Sidney; Nick Kunz, Montana State-Northern, wrestling, Helena; and Logan Nelson, Mary, football, Billings.

The female finalists are: Ali Weisz, Olympic shooting, Belgrade; Carley VonHeeder, Montana State, track and field, Plains; Nicole Heavirland, Olympic rugby, Whitefish; Lucy Corbett, Montana State, track and field, Bozeman. 

The annual AAU convention is scheduled for May 6-8 in Billings at the Double in Billings. The Little Sullivan Banquet is May 7. A meet and greet will be held at 5:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 7 p.m.

Finalists should contact Mike Ward of the AAU at 406-941-1050 or lwolfmike2@gmail.com .

