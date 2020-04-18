BILLINGS — The Montana AAU Little Sullivan Award Banquet has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The banquet, part of the state AAU convention that was also postponed, was to have taken place on May 9 at Fairmont Hot Springs Resort. A press release says the AAU hopes to reschedule the events.
The male finalists for the Little Sullivan Award are: Gresh Jones, Sidney, Dickinson State, wrestling; Jason Ferris, Dillon, Montana Western, football; Tres Tinkle, Missoula Hellgate, Oregon State, basketball; and Dane Warp, Havre, Carroll College, basketball.
The female finalists for the Little Sullivan Award are: Catherine Russo, Butte High, swimming; McKenzie Johnston, Helena Capital, Montana, basketball; Paige Harris, Plentywood, North Dakota State, track and field; and Teigan Avery, Kalispell Glacier, Montana, golf.
Brandon Weber and Alisha Breen were the Little Sullivan Award winners last year.
