BILLINGS — Eight area coaches were among the 22 recently recognized by the Montana Coaches Association as "coaches of the year" for the 2021 fall sports season.
Michael Reiter of Froid-Medicine Lake was singled out in 6-Man football, while Anita Foster of Billings Central and Iona Stookey of Huntley Project were among the winners in volleyball.
Cortney Lynde of Red Lodge was selected in cross country. Jim O'Neil of Laurel (boys and girls golf) and Marcus Drange (Billings West girls golf) were also honored by the MCA.
Girls soccer coaches Rob Zimmerman of Billings West and Tom Maack of Laurel rounded out the local recipients.
All of the winning coaches directed their teams to state championships in the fall.
They will all be honored as the 2022 MCA Awards Ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on July 28 at Great Falls CMR.
The other winners from across the state included Dane Oliver (Missoula Sentinel), Bryce Carver (Hamilton), Pat Duchien (Florence) and Jared Koskela (Thompson Falls) in football; Patrick Hiller (Great Falls CMR) and Hanna VanDyk (Manhattan Christian) in volleyball; Anders Brooker (Missoula Hellgate boys and girls), James Peacock (Columbia Falls), Mark Albert (Hamilton), Tara Forsberg (Three Forks), Nate TeSlaa (Manhattan Christian boys and girls) in cross country; Matt Clark (Bozeman Gallatin) in golf; and Jay Anderson (Missoula Hellgate) and O'Brien Byrd (Columbia Falls) in boys soccer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.