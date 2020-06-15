GREAT FALLS — Caden Rettig of North Star and Shelby Paulson of Belt have been awarded the Ralph Halverson Scholarship by the Montana Coaches Association.
The two scholar-athletes will receive $1,300 apiece.
The MCA also singled out Jonathon Baer of Colstrip and Brooklyn Kenelty of Ronan for the Frontier Conference Scholarships worth $1,000 each.
In addition, Tyson Krahe and Crisha Polk of Great Falls, Kimberly Peacock of Columbia Falls and Samantha Clevenger of Missoula Loyola were the recipients of the MCA Scholarships worth $750 each.
The MCA is hoping to present the scholarships at the MCA Awards Ceremony, which is tentatively set for 11:30 a.m. at Great Falls CMR High School on July 30.
The MCA All-Sport Coaches Clinic, set for July 29-31, and the Awards Ceremony are scheduled, but not yet conformed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In other MCA news, Jeff Graham, a coach at Belt, has been elected to serve as the association's Class C representative. He is replacing Kim Sorkness-DeCock of Broadview, who has served as the Class C rep since 2015 and is now moving up to serve as MCA president-elect.
