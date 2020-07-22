BILLINGS — Championship teams will be crowned at Dehler Park on Friday and Saturday.
The title games in the Montana District 1 Little League Baseball Tournament of Champions will be played at the home of the Billings Mustangs on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday night, the Juniors Championship for ages 13 through 14 will be contested at 6 p.m.
And on Saturday, the day begins with the championship game of the 11-12 Majors Division at 10 a.m. The 9-10 Majors Division championship is at 1 p.m. At 5 p.m., the Seniors (15-16) championship will be played. The Heights National team is undefeated and will have to be beaten twice. If there is a game two, it will begin a half hour after the first game concludes.
With the Pioneer League season canceled because of coronavirus, it opened up a window of opportunity for the TOC championship games. The Scarlets and Royals of the Billings American Legion Baseball program also call Dehler Park home and have played some of their games at the facility this year.
Jim Sommerville, the administrator for Montana District 1, said the Majors 9-10 and 11-12 divisions have never had games at Dehler.
“We’ve had the Juniors and Seniors there in the past,” he said. “We try to fit those games in when the Mustangs aren’t practicing or when the Legion isn’t scheduled.
“The kids have a blast. Some of the kids don’t play Legion ball, the 15 or 16 year olds, and they choose to play Little League and for the coaches to coach on it and our volunteer umpires that are excited to be on the field. Everyone will be excited for it. It will be a fun time.”
The Juniors and 11-12 semifinals were Wednesday night, the 9-10 Majors semifinals are Thursday and so is the final Seniors semifinal.
There is no admission fee for spectators to watch the games. A food truck and a snow cone truck will be at Dehler both days and there will also be a spot to purchase water, sports drinks and soda.
“We encourage people to come out and support these kids,” Sommerville said. “When the kids get down there and play, it will be a lot of fun. I hope we can get some people down there to enjoy the event. We’ll have some good baseball games.”
Sommerville said the Little League program appreciates the opportunity to play at Dehler.
“It’s a heck of a deal. The kids will be very excited. Just the fact that we’ve played Juniors and Seniors down at Dehler about four or five times in the past years and it’s always been a great event,” he said. “This year, just for the fact of unfortunately not having the Mustangs playing and Legion doesn’t have any games there this weekend, so that worked out to our benefit as well.
“We are thankful to the City of Billings and the Mustangs to allow us to get down there and play.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sommerville said some seating sections will be taped off — like they have been for the Royals and Scarlets games at Dehler. Hand sanitizer will be available and fans can wear facial masks in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Wipes will also be available to clean the seats.
Sommerville said the Juniors and Seniors play on a regulation field, so the dimensions at Dehler will be fine for their games. For the Majors divisions, the field will be converted with a temporary mound and shortened basepaths.
“I’ll have volunteers and we’ll get the fencing out there on to the field around 220 to 225 feet and set up a temporary fence and we’ll bring in a temporary mound the kids will pitch off as it will be a shorter distance and we’ll put bases in the field for second and third, because they only use 60-feet bases.”
Sommerville said the volunteers will be careful to not damage the field. Little League just appreciates the chance to hold games at Dehler.
“We’ll take care of the field when we are done and make sure it looks like it did before, if not better, when we leave on Saturday night,” he said.
