BILLINGS — The Class of 2022 inductees for the Montana Football Hall of Fame were recently released by the organization's board of directors.
Overall, eight inductees will be enshrined at the 2022 Induction Banquet on June 25, 2022 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.
Those set to be honored as part of the sixth class are: Blaine McElmurry, Shann Schillinger, Marv Sunderland, Rock Gullickson, Jim Sweeney, Dane Fletcher, Robert Doore and Dane Storrusten.
McElmurry was born in Helena and played high school football in Troy. He then played for Montana from 1993 to 1996. The defensive back was in the NFL for three seasons, totaling 19 games in the regular season.
Schillinger, of Baker, played for Montana from 2006-09. He was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft and played for two teams, Atlanta and Tennessee, over four years. Schillinger, a defensive back, played with Atlanta from 2010-2013 and also played for Tennessee in 2013.
Sunderland, of Chester, played football at Northern Montana College, where he graduated in 1967. He did sign with both the New Orleans Saints and Calgary Stampeders according to his MSUN Hall of Fame biography, but didn't play for either club, choosing to teach and coach. He coached at both Chinook and Hardin and at North Dakota State and was an NFL scout for 39 years according to the MFHF press release.
Gullickson joined Montana State in 1982 as the strength and conditioning coach. According to his entry from the 2017 Tennessee coaching staff on the school's website, Gullickson was the first full-time strength and conditioning coach in the history of the Big Sky Conference. He began his NFL career with the Saints as the strength and conditioning coach from 2000-05 and was with the Packers from 2006-08. He was the league's Strength Coach of the Year in 2007.
Sweeney, a member of the Bobcats Hall of Fame, will be inducted posthumously. Sweeney, a Butte native, died in 2013 at the age of 83. As the coach at Montana State, Washington State and Fresno State, Sweeney compiled a record of 201-153-4. He coached special teams in the NFL for the Oakland Raiders and St. Louis Cardinals.
Dane Fletcher, a Bozeman native, played football for Bozeman High and at Montana State. He signed with the New England Patriots as a undrafted free agent in 2010 and played in New England for four seasons. In 2014, the middle linebacker played for Tampa Bay. Overall, he appeared in 54 NFL games, starting 10.
Doore, born in Havre but raised in Browning, is a member of the Blackfeet nation. He became the head of guest experiences at FedEx Field, where the Washington NFL franchise plays.
Storrusten is a senior creative director at the NFL and grew up in Great Falls. He is a 1997 CMR graduate.
