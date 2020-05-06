Montana Football Hall of Fame pushes back 2020 inductions again, to '21

BILLINGS — The Montana Football Hall of Fame, which had already pushed back its 2020 induction ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is doing so again — moving the event to March 2021 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.
The Hall of Fame announced the decision in a press release, citing Gov. Steve Bullock's directives for "reopening the state." The event, scheduled for June, couldn't take place unless Montana had entered Phase 3 of Bullock's plan to allow for larger gatherings.
The Montana Football Hall of Fame board decided not to risk having to cancel closer to the event, the release said.
The Hall was set to honor Shane Collins, Victor Lindskog, Travis Lulay, Steve Okoniewski, Brent Musburger, Bob Beers, Ken Amato, Dan Carpenter and Marty Mornhinweg at this year's induction ceremony.
All ticket holders will have valid admission to 2021 event, the release said, and purchases of airline tickets are being honored in 2021 by all airlines. Universal Athletic will still have tickets available at its store locations in 2021.
For information, contact Rick Halmes at 406-208 8142 or rmhalmes@hotmail.com. Updated information is also available at mtfootballhof.com.
