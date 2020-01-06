DICKINSON, N.D. — Bryce Reed of Hamilton and Cali Cannon of Polson have signed letters of intent to join the golf program at Dickinson State University in the fall.
Reed is a four-time academic all-state student. He is a three-time all-conference performer and a two-time all-stater.
Cannon has twice been selected as the outstanding female golfer at Polson, as well as the low score winner.
