BOZEMAN — Looking for the perfect Father's Day gift? Or, for that matter, Mother's Day?
"Montana Greats: From A (Absarokee) to Z (Zurich), The Greatest Athletes From 264 Montana Communities" is now available in paperback on bookstore shelves across the state and in Lee Montana newspaper lobbies.
Copies can be purchased ($22.95) at The Billings Gazette, Missoulian, Helena Independent Record and Montana Standard in Butte. Independent bookstores carrying "Montana Greats" include This House Of Books in Billings, The Country Bookshelf in Bozeman, Montana Book Company in Helena, Second Edition Books as well as Books and Books in Butte, Cassiopeia Books in Great Falls, and Fact and Fiction in Missoula.
"Montana Greats" was written for 406mtsports.com by executive editor Jeff Welsch and published by Riverbend in Helena. Books are available through the Riverbend website as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.