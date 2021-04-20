Greats cover

"Montana Greats" features the greatest athlete from 264 communities across the state.

 406mtsports.com

BOZEMAN — Looking for the perfect Father's Day gift? Or, for that matter, Mother's Day?

"Montana Greats: From A (Absarokee) to Z (Zurich), The Greatest Athletes From 264 Montana Communities" is now available in paperback on bookstore shelves across the state and in Lee Montana newspaper lobbies. 

Copies can be purchased ($22.95) at The Billings Gazette, Missoulian, Helena Independent Record and Montana Standard in Butte. Independent bookstores carrying "Montana Greats" include This House Of Books in Billings, The Country Bookshelf in Bozeman, Montana Book Company in Helena, Second Edition Books as well as Books and Books in Butte, Cassiopeia Books in Great Falls, and Fact and Fiction in Missoula.

"Montana Greats" was written for 406mtsports.com by executive editor Jeff Welsch and published by Riverbend in Helena. Books are available through the Riverbend website as well. 

