CROW AGENCY — Author Jeff Welsch of the newly released "Montana Greats: From A (Absarokee) to Z (Zurich), The Greatest Athletes From 264 Montana Communities" will be at the Custer Battlefield Trading Post & Cafe in Crow Agency on Saturday to sign books.

The signing coincides with Crow Native Days and the annual re-enactment of the Battle of Little Bighorn, which took place June 25, 1876. 

Welsch, executive sports editor for 406mtsports.com, will be at the Trading Post from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. ahead of the re-enactment. The book sells for $22.95.

Welsch will also have an event for "Montana Greats" at This House of Books in Billings beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 2, 

