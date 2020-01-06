BOZEMAN -- In our six-week Montana Greats project, we've showcased top athletes from more than 245 Montana communities.
We have representatives from every town that has -- or had -- a high school.
Yet many of the smallest specks on the Montana highway map remain devoid of a Great.
We could use your help in filling in those blanks.
Below is a list of communities still in search of a Montana Great, in alphabetical order (we hadn't heard of many of them either).
To prioritize, they've been divided into Tier I and Tier II, with Tier I being a more likely or a more significant candidate for a Great. Those are the communities we're emphasizing.
Some of these map dots in Tier II are just that -- representing little more than a saloon (Jimtown), cement plant (Trident), mine (Sarpy/Decker), ghost town (Nevada City) or battlefield (Benteen). But, you never know...
If you have a suggestion for one of the communities below, email me at jeff.welsch@406mtsports.com.
Tier I
Acton
Amsterdam
Babb
Basin
Birney
Brockway
Brusett
Condon
Cooke City
Coram
Craig
DeBorgia
Dean
Divide
Dixon
Dunkirk
Dunmore
Dupuyer
Emigrant
Evaro
Fallon
Fort Belknap
Garneill
Garrison
Garryowen
Georgetown
Greenough
Greycliff
Hall
Haugan
Hungry Horse
Huntley
Huson
Jefferson City
Landusky
Lodgepole
Loring
McLeod
Martin City
Martinsdale
Melville
Mildred
Monarch
Neihart
Norris
Nye
Pablo
Paradise
Pipestone
Potomac
Polebridge
Ravalli
Rexford
Ringling
Shawmutt
Somers
Springdale
Sumatra
Tarkio
Trout Creek
Turah
Ulm
Unionville
Walkerville
Warm Springs
Yaak
Tier II
Agawam
Alhambra
Alpine
Angola
Apgar
Archer
Argenta
Armington
Ashuelot
Austin
Bannack
Beaverton
Beehive
Belknap
Belle Creek
Benchland
Benteen
Biddle
Big Arm
Bighorn
Blackfoot
Bloomfield
Boyd
Boyes
Brooks
Buffalo
Burnham
Buxton
Cameron
Canyon Creek
Canyon Ferry
Capitol
Carlisle
Castner Falls
Cat Creek
Checkerboard
Christina
Cleveland
Clinton
Coal Ridge
Coburg
Coffee Creek
Collins
Comertown
Comet
Corbin
Corwin Springs
Crane
Creston
Cushman
Daleview
Danvers
Dayton
Decker
Dell
Dempsey
Devon
Dewey
Dooley
Durham
Eddies Corner
Eddy
Eden
Elmo
Enid
Essex
Ethridge
Farmington
Ferdig
Fergus
Ferndale
Fife
Fishtail
Flatwillow
Floweree
Forest Green
Forestgrove
Fort Harrison
Fortine
Fort Kipp
Fort Shaw
Fort Smith
Four Buttes
Fresno
Galeta
Galen
Gallatin Gateway
Gilman
Gilledge
Glengarry
Glentanna
Gold Creek
Grannis
Grant
Grantsdale
Hammond
Happy's Inn
Hall
Hathaway
Hedgesville
Henderson
Heron
Hodges
Homestead
Hughesville
Intake
Jardine
Jeffers
Jefferson Island
Jimtown
Kershaw
Keystone
Kila
Kiowa
Kolin
La Hood
Lakeview
Laredo
Larslan
Laurin
Ledger
Lennep
Limestone
Lindsay
Lloyd
Logan
Lohman
Loma
Lonepine
Lothair
Lozeau
Luther
McAllister
McCabe
Macon
Madoc
Maiden
Manchester
Manicke
Marysville
Maudlow
Maxville
Mid Canon
Millegan
Mill Iron
Milltown
Miner
Moiese
Monida
Montague
Mosby
Meyers
Navajo
Nevada City
Neirada
Nyack
Olive
Ollie
Olney
Otter
Park Grove
Pendroy
Perma
Pine Creek
Pinnacle
Polaris
Portage
Porters Corner
Princeton
Proctor
Quartz
Raymond
Raynesford
Redstone
Reserve
Riceville
Richland
Ridge
Rimini
Rivulet
Rock Springs
Rocker
Rockvale
Rollins
Rosebud
Ross Fork
Saint Mary
Saint Phillip
Saltese
Sanders
Santa Rita
Sapphire Village
Sarpy
Savoy
Sciuchetti Place
Sedan
Sheffield
Shonkin
Silesia
Silver Gate
Silver Star
Sixteen
Snyder
Sonnette
Southern Cross
Sprole
Square Butte
Starr School
Stryker
Suffolk
Swan Lake
Sweet Grass
Tampico
Teigen
Thoeny
Thurlow
Tracy
Trego
Trident
Utica
Vananda
Vandalia
Virgelle
Virginia City
Wagner
Warren
Warrick
Washoe
Waterloo
White Pine
Whitetail
Whitlash
Wickes
Willard
Windham
Woods Bay
Woodside
Woodworth
York
