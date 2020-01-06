BOZEMAN -- In our six-week Montana Greats project, we've showcased top athletes from more than 245 Montana communities.

We have representatives from every town that has -- or had -- a high school.

Yet many of the smallest specks on the Montana highway map remain devoid of a Great.

We could use your help in filling in those blanks.

Below is a list of communities still in search of a Montana Great, in alphabetical order (we hadn't heard of many of them either).

To prioritize, they've been divided into Tier I and Tier II, with Tier I being a more likely or a more significant candidate for a Great. Those are the communities we're emphasizing.

Some of these map dots in Tier II are just that -- representing little more than a saloon (Jimtown), cement plant (Trident), mine (Sarpy/Decker), ghost town (Nevada City) or battlefield (Benteen). But, you never know...

If you have a suggestion for one of the communities below, email me at jeff.welsch@406mtsports.com.

Tier I

Acton

Amsterdam

Babb

Basin

Birney

Brockway

Brusett

Condon

Cooke City

Coram

Craig

DeBorgia

Dean

Divide

Dixon

Dunkirk

Dunmore

Dupuyer

Emigrant

Evaro

Fallon

Fort Belknap

Garneill

Garrison

Garryowen

Georgetown

Greenough

Greycliff

Hall

Haugan

Hungry Horse

Huntley

Huson

Jefferson City

Landusky

Lodgepole

Loring

McLeod

Martin City

Martinsdale

Melville

Mildred

Monarch

Neihart

Norris

Nye

Pablo

Paradise

Pipestone

Potomac

Polebridge

Ravalli

Rexford

Ringling

Shawmutt

Somers

Springdale

Sumatra

Tarkio

Trout Creek

Turah

Ulm

Unionville

Walkerville

Warm Springs

Yaak

Tier II

Agawam

Alhambra

Alpine

Angola

Apgar

Archer

Argenta

Armington

Ashuelot

Austin

Bannack

Beaverton

Beehive

Belknap

Belle Creek

Benchland

Benteen

Biddle

Big Arm

Bighorn

Blackfoot

Bloomfield

Boyd

Boyes

Brooks

Buffalo

Burnham

Buxton

Cameron

Canyon Creek

Canyon Ferry

Capitol

Carlisle

Castner Falls

Cat Creek

Checkerboard

Christina

Cleveland

Clinton

Coal Ridge

Coburg

Coffee Creek

Collins

Comertown

Comet

Corbin

Corwin Springs

Crane

Creston

Cushman

Daleview

Danvers

Dayton

Decker

Dell

Dempsey

Devon

Dewey

Dooley

Durham

Eddies Corner

Eddy

Eden

Elmo

Enid

Essex

Ethridge

Farmington

Ferdig

Fergus

Ferndale

Fife

Fishtail

Flatwillow

Floweree

Forest Green

Forestgrove

Fort Harrison

Fortine

Fort Kipp

Fort Shaw

Fort Smith

Four Buttes

Fresno

Galeta

Galen

Gallatin Gateway

Gilman

Gilledge

Glengarry

Glentanna

Gold Creek

Grannis

Grant

Grantsdale

Hammond

Happy's Inn

Hall

Hathaway

Hedgesville

Henderson

Heron

Hodges

Homestead

Hughesville

Intake

Jardine

Jeffers

Jefferson Island

Jimtown

Kershaw

Keystone

Kila

Kiowa

Kolin

La Hood

Lakeview

Laredo

Larslan

Laurin

Ledger

Lennep

Limestone

Lindsay

Lloyd

Logan

Lohman

Loma

Lonepine

Lothair

Lozeau

Luther

McAllister

McCabe

Macon

Madoc

Maiden

Manchester

Manicke

Marysville

Maudlow

Maxville

Mid Canon

Millegan

Mill Iron

Milltown

Miner

Moiese

Monida

Montague

Mosby

Meyers

Navajo

Nevada City

Neirada

Nyack

Olive

Ollie

Olney

Otter

Park Grove

Pendroy

Perma

Pine Creek

Pinnacle

Polaris

Portage

Porters Corner

Princeton

Proctor

Quartz

Raymond

Raynesford

Redstone

Reserve

Riceville

Richland

Ridge

Rimini

Rivulet

Rock Springs

Rocker

Rockvale

Rollins

Rosebud

Ross Fork

Saint Mary

Saint Phillip

Saltese

Sanders

Santa Rita

Sapphire Village

Sarpy

Savoy

Sciuchetti Place

Sedan

Sheffield

Shonkin

Silesia

Silver Gate

Silver Star

Sixteen

Snyder

Sonnette

Southern Cross

Sprole

Square Butte

Starr School

Stryker

Suffolk

Swan Lake

Sweet Grass

Tampico

Teigen

Thoeny

Thurlow

Tracy

Trego

Trident

Utica

Vananda

Vandalia

Virgelle

Virginia City

Wagner

Warren

Warrick

Washoe

Waterloo

White Pine

Whitetail

Whitlash

Wickes

Willard

Windham

Woods Bay

Woodside

Woodworth

York