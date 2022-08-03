BUTTE – Author and Lee Newspapers statewide editor Jeff Welsch will be signing his book “Montana Greats: From A (Absarokee) to Z (Zurich), The Greatest Athletes From 264 Montana Communities” from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Isle of Books & Books during the Uptown Butte Art Walk.

Published last year, “Montana Greats” is the first-ever guide to the state’s hometown heroes, ranging from high school football and basketball stars to Olympians and world champions. It includes renowned athletes from Butte, Anaconda, Opportunity, Ramsay and numerous other communities in the Silver Bow region.

“… like a walk down memory lane,” reader Sherm Weimer described “Montana Greats”.

“Montana Greats” retails for $22.95. It was published by Riverbend in Helena.

