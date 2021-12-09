BILLINGS — The 406 Race Series and Billings YMCA announced this week that the Montana Marathon has changed its name to the Queen Bee Montana Marathon and has become a part of the 406 Race Series.
The running event will feature a 5K, 10K, half-marathon and marathon and will take place on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
The 406 Race Series will be producing and managing the race, which has usually been held later in the year.
The marathon, which is heading into its 43rd year, will utilize a portion of the original Montana Marathon course near Molt with the new finish located at Diamond X Beer Co.
The new course will also be USATF certified and will count as a Boston qualifier.
To register, go to 406raceseries.com .
