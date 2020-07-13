BILLINGS — Defending female champion Mackenzie O’Dore is “just excited for the opportunity to try” to defend her crown at the Montana Mile Friday.
And, the Helena father and daughter combination of Jesse Zentz and Odessa Zentz is looking forward to competing in the popular race together.
The field for the Montana Mile was announced on Monday afternoon. The race is an annual highlight of the Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies.
Opening ceremonies begin at 7 p.m. on Friday at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium and the Montana Mile will start at approximately 7:45 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.
The 2020 Montana Mile marks the 29th running of the men's competition and the 19th for the women.
Athletes are invited to compete in the Montana Mile and the race features some of the state’s fastest high school, college, and post collegiate runners, according to a BSSG press release. Along with O’Dore, other former champions entered are Isaac Petsch (2018), Tiahna Vladic (2016), and Jesse Zentz (1998), according to the release.
The Women’s Montana Mile record is 4:53.9 set in 2011 by Lois Ricardi Keller. Patrick Casey set the men’s record in 2010 in 4:07.9.
The men's field includes: Ase Ackerman, Glendive; George Beddow, Billings; Riley Collins, Bozeman; Daniel Colmenero, Manhattan; Jackson Duffey, Ronan; Jorey Egeland, Billings; Mike Evans, Missoula; Ignatius Fitzgerald, Missoula; Sam Fulbright, Lewistown; Zach Kughn, Butte; Virgil McCormick, Hardin; Petsch, Billings; Owen Smith, Billings; Levi Taylor, Laurel; and Jesse Zentz, Helena.
The women's field includes: Sage Brooks, Missoula; Taylee Chirrick, Billings; Whitney Hanson, Colstrip; Kylie Hartnett, Helena; Mindy Kaufman, Dillon; Abby Kendrick, Missoula; Sydney Little Light, Hardin; O'Dore, Joliet; Mary Owen, Billings; Anna Ragahn, Butte; Vladic, Billings; Odessa Zentz, Helena; and Laura Zimmer, Billings.
Jesse Zentz, 44, is a Billings native and graduated from West High in 1994. This fall will be his first as the head girls cross country coach at Helena High. He is also an assistant track and field coach at the school. Odessa, 16, will be a junior at Helena High this coming school year.
It will be the first time the two of them have competed in the event together. Last year, Odessa ran in the Montana Mile for the first time, but Jesse did not compete. This will be Jesse’s sixth year competing.
“It’s very cool. It is exciting to still be able to compete in that thing,” Jesse Zentz said. “I do think I am at the end of my Montana Mile career and Odessa is just getting her career started. It’s pretty cool we are able to overlap a little.”
As a freshman in 2019, Odessa Zentz was the State AA track and field champion in the girls 400 and 800. This past year, the Montana High School Association spring sports season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are both just excited to do it. It is a cool opportunity since my track season was canceled this year,” Odessa Zentz said. “I am excited to do some sort of competition.”
For O’Dore, it will be her fifth time competing in the Montana Mile. She is an assistant coach with the Rocky Mountain College cross country and track and field programs.
“I am excited. It is a good opportunity to race and they always put on a good event,” O’Dore said.
“It’s just a lot of fun. You don’t get an opportunity to run a full mile very often. This is a good chance to do so and also usually the crowd is really good, which makes it fun. It’s a competitive race and I like to compete, so that is fun, too.”
With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, social distancing measures will be in place. Fans will also be required to wear masks. Every other row of bleachers will be taped off at Daylis to help with social distancing.
Are the athletes worried to compete because of the virus?
“I guess I have some concerns, but what is most concerning is I haven’t ran hard in a while,” O’Dore said with a laugh. “I think they’ll do a good job with all the precautions. I’m not too concerned as an athlete participating.”
Jesse Zentz said it is a “personal responsibility” to take precautions before competing and to not compete if you are not feeling well. Zentz serves on the BSSG board of directors.
“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t at all concerned,” he said. “But, I am confident that all the people who do such a good job putting the State Games on every year are doing things seriously and doing the best they can.
“If people are smart and use masks when they are asked to and use hand sanitizer, I think for the most part they can have a good State Games. It’s a matter of people stepping up and being responsible and thinking about not only themselves, but others.”
It was earlier announced by the BSSG that in hoping to stop the possible spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 during the competition, fans and athletes need to wear masks at all indoor events. For outdoor events, fans need to wear masks, but athletes don’t. If an outdoor athlete chooses to wear a mask, they can.
O’Dore said she may wear a mask to the competition, but will not race with it on.
“I don’t think I’d finish (with a mask),” she said. “I imagine running with one on would hurt for sure.”
Jesse Zentz said running outside in warm temperatures would not be conducive to wearing a mask.
“I honestly think that might create other dangerous factors,” he said. “You couldn’t draw in enough oxygen.”
When it comes down to it, once the racing begins there will be no thought of coronavirus. It’s all about sport and competition at that point.
“I think it will be a good race,” O’Dore said. “There are some really good runners.
Odessa Zentz agreed with O’Dore that it is a stacked field.
“It’s really competitive this year and is faster than it was last year,” she said. “My teammate (Kylie Hartnett) and I did it last year, too, and we are both doing it again. We both look up to Tiahna Vladic and she is doing it this year and that is super cool.”
Jesse Zentz said the men’s field is “really fast.”
“I’m a little curious to see how it goes,” he said. “It seems like these guys are getting younger and I’m getting older. I’m excited. It’s always such a great event.”
NOTES: Montana Olympian and former World Cup mountain bike racer Sam Schultz will be the special guest athlete and torch lighter. Schultz, who grew up in Missoula, was a 2012 London Olympic Games participant. … There won’t be inflatables at Opening Ceremonies and the Soaked Run was canceled this year. Water will be available to purchase, but there won’t be any food. … Opening ceremonies will be available to stream live on a link at bigskygames.org for those who would rather watch from home. … Admission is free, although donations are appreciated. … For information, call 406-254-7426 or visit bigskygames.org.
