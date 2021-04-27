MISSOULA — After all the COVID-19 cancellations and delays she has endured, Lauren Wolfe finally got a chance to fight for an MMA title belt Saturday night.
Boy, was she ready.
The 27-year-old Missoulian earned a Fusion Fight League bantamweight championship with a win over Wendy Freeman of Reno, Nevada, in the Backflips and Beatdowns showcase in Billings. The fight was called late in the first round when Wolfe executed an arm bar submission hold.
"Oh man, words can't even explain it," Wolfe said of the moment the fight was called. "I feel like I've been waiting for this for so long and I've had so many fights drop out.
"I've been dying to feel that. I actually was more confident for this fight than I've ever been, so I pictured myself winning it a lot. But there's still nothing like getting your hand raised and being told you did it."
The bout didn't go exactly how Wolfe imagined. Yet she was able to improvise when it looked like things might go awry.
"She's a grappler, so I knew she was going to try to take me down," Wolfe said of her opponent. "I've been working on my striking, so my whole plan was actually to keep it standing, try to keep her away from me and use my striking.
"I ended up getting taken down but I was able to immediately reverse it. Then I was back on the bottom and I ended up submitting her off of my back. It's not always a great position in MMA, but it worked out for me this time."
Wolfe built up confidence as a result of a March jiu-jitsu win in a Texas event and after putting in countless hours of hard work practicing locally. She cleans houses for a living so she can train 2-3 hours a day. She works out with the Dog Pound Fight Team five days a week, hits the Zoo BJJ gym three days a week and fills in with home workouts.
She also had an ace in the hole for Saturday's bout in husband Derrick Paulson, who has experience competing in MMA and wrestling.
"I've definitely had confidence issues with my fighting in the past," she related. "For this fight, my husband just did a lot of mindset work with me and really helped me get to that place where I could feel like there was no doubt, I was going to win the fight. Special shout out to Derrick Paulson."
Wolfe is hoping Saturday will serve as a springboard to greater things. She plans to defend her amateur Fusion Fight League title once. Then if all goes well, she'd like to turn pro.
"She's unbreakable — you can't get her to quit," said Matt Powers, who coaches Wolfe as part of the Dog Pound Fight team. "When she ends up in a bad position, she doesn't give up, she keeps fighting.
"It's heart really. That's what makes any good fighter is the ability to come back to the stool after things aren't going your way for a round and just look to make the correction to fix things as opposed to being broken."
