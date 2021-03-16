WILLOW, Alaska — Montana musher Jessie Royer finished 13th in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, only the third time in the past eight years she has finished out of the top 10.
Royer arrived Monday at Deshka Landing near Willow after eight days, five hours and 56 seconds. She was about 14½ hours behind winner Dallas Seavey of Talkeetna, Alaska, in the race that was on and out-and-back trail for the first time in its history.
Royer, who was raised in Ennis and now lives part-time in Seeley Lake, had 11 of her 14 dogs when she crossed the finish line. She finished 16th in 2018 before responding with back-to-back third-place finishes in 2019 and '20.
In an interview with 406mtsports.com before this year's Iditarod, Royer said the COVID-19 pandemic caused her to be so busy guiding sled-dog tours that she didn't have nearly as much time to rain as usual.
“I honestly don’t know what to expect this year,” she said then.
Royer, 44, won Montana's Race to the Sky a year ago. She also won it as a 17-year-old, the event's youngest winner.
