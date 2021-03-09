NIKOLAI, Alaska — Montana musher Jessie Royer departed the Nikolai checkpoint in ninth place Tuesday, the third day of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
Royer's team of 14 dogs left Nikolai at 1:37 p.m. Alaska time Tuesday, about 4 1/2 hours behind leader Dallas Seavey of Talkeetna, Alaska, the only musher to arrive at McGrath as of 8:30 p.m. (MT). Royer, a part-time Seeley Lake resident, was less than three hours out of third place, which is where she's finished the past two years.
Butte native Christopher Parker, an Iditarod rookie who now calls Fairbanks, Alaska, home, was in 36th place after leaving the Rohn checkpoint at about 7 a.m. (AT). It's roughly 12 hours from Rohn to Nikolai.
The Iditarod, with an out-and-back course for the first time in its history, began Sunday in Willow and is expected to end about eight days later in the same community.
