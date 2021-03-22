BILLINGS — Wrestlers are once again ready to “Battle for the Skull.”
After a one-year absence because of the novel coronavirus, the Montana Open folkstyle wrestling tournament is set to return to First Interstate Arena at MetraPark Saturday and Sunday.
It will be the 15th Montana Open, which since its beginning has only not been held one year and that was in 2020 when many sporting events worldwide were canceled because of the pandemic.
While there won’t be a new participation record for the fourth consecutive tourney, there are 1,800 male and female wrestlers ages 6 and under through 18 and under from across the country registered to compete.
With the ongoing pandemic, organizers capped the number of wrestlers at 1,800, and all of the slots available were filled in a matter of weeks. In 2019, 2,115 wrestlers competed. There were 1,945 wrestlers in 2018 and 1,640 in 2017.
And while organizers weren’t sure a tourney would be possible this year, when it was found out there was the possibility of having an event the wheels were set in motion.
“I don’t know if excited begins to describe how happy we are to be back,” said tournament director Jason Wiers of Bozeman. “It has been a last-minute tournament this year. Around the New Year, I called the Metra folks. I didn’t know if we would be able to put people together in a facility where current regulations were at and they told me where they were at with occupancy. We said we’d make that work.”
Traditionally Wiers said many wrestlers, up to 65-70% of the field, would register the week of the tournament. For the 2019 tourney, there were 930 wrestlers registered the Monday before the tourney began on Saturday.
This year, once registration opened it was quickly filled.
“The tournament has a blueprint that makes it so we can react and get the word out, and the second we even started spreading the word and let people know it would be a go, we got massive responses,” Wiers said. “The announcement comment we made on Facebook shattered the most far-reaching post we have made on that page. It ended up reaching 25,000 people.
“The word just spread. Folks are so hungry to get back on the mat and get their kids wrestling and that kind of thing. When we announced there was going to be a tournament, it gained a lot of traction awfully fast.”
In 2019, there were approximately 2,400 spectators watching the action around 11 a.m. during the Saturday morning competition.
In order to help in social-distancing efforts, three sessions will be conducted on Saturday.
On Saturday, the doors will open at 7 a.m. with opening ceremonies set for 8:15 a.m.
The 6U/8U boys and girls divisions will wrestle from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The 10U/18U boys and girls will then compete from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the 12U/15U boys and girls will conclude the day from 5:30-9 p.m.
On Sunday, the doors open at 8 a.m. and wrestling will begin at 9 a.m. for all remaining brackets. Wrestling should conclude by approximately 3 p.m. Sunday.
Weigh-ins will also be held in shifts on Friday at the Metra. Weigh-ins for 6U/8U boys and girls are from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., for 10U/18U boys and girls they are from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and for 12U/15U boys and girls weigh-ins are from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Also to help social-distancing efforts, wrestlers aren’t allowed to enter multiple brackets this year. Tourney organizers are asking fans to only come for the session they have a wrestler competing in.
“We understand a lot of them might want to hang around and watch wrestling, but this year we ask if you don’t have a wrestler wrestling in that session, we’ll ask you to leave the facility,” Wiers said. “That is a hard thing for us to say because we like to be able to watch wrestling.”
Bozeman’s Summit Wrestling Club, the Belgrade Wrestling Club and Butte Wrestling Club will serve as tourney hosts.
Clubs will be chasing large, medium and small team championship trophies and individuals hope to claim the bison skull trophy, which is awarded to bracket champions.
“We feel blessed,” Wiers said of being able to host the event this year. “We love putting the event on and love that people support it. I was watching the NCAA Championships and following the three Montana kids wrestling in it (Luke Weber, Jarrett Degen and Parker Filius). They all wrestled in the Montana Open and dozens of other tournaments. They were supporters of the event when they were growing up. It is cool to watch kids come up through the divisions and go on to high school and college careers. It’s pretty awesome.”
