BILLINGS — The Montana Open Wrestling Tournament, which set a participation record for the third consecutive time last year at Metra, is still on the schedule.
While many athletic events locally and nationally have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the youth wrestling tournament set for March 28-29 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark is still scheduled.
A post on the Montana Open website (www.mtopen.com) says that as of March 13, the tourney "is scheduled to run as planned." The post goes on to say organizers "are closely monitoring" the coronavirus situation and the plan is to try and have a final answer on whether to hold the tourney or not by Friday, March 20.
Last year, 2,115 wrestlers participated in the 14th annual event and as of 11 a.m. on the first morning of competition, there were 2,400 spectators watching the competition.
In 2018, 1,945 wrestlers were entered, and in 2017 there were 1,640 competitors.
Wrestlers from Montana, Wyoming, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Oregon, California and the Canadian provinces of Manitoba and Alberta competed last year.
The tourney offers divisions for wrestlers six and under through 18 and under.
