CANTON, Ohio — The Montana Outlaws were beaten by the Pennsauken Jr. Indians of New Jersey 26-20 Sunday afternoon in the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Youth Championship game for players age 11-and-under.
The Outlaws led early, 8-6, but fell behind 26-14 by halftime.
The Montana team, which finished the season with a 17-2 record, got within 26-20 early in the fourth quarter.
Pennsauken finished 10-0.
