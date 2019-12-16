CANTON, Ohio — The Montana Outlaws were beaten by the Pennsauken Jr. Indians of New Jersey 26-20 Sunday afternoon in the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Youth Championship game for players age 11-and-under.

The Outlaws led early, 8-6, but fell behind 26-14 by halftime.

The Montana team, which finished the season with a 17-2 record, got within 26-20 early in the fourth quarter.

Pennsauken finished 10-0.

