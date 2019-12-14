CANTON, Ohio — Two Montana Outlaws teams, youth 11 and youth 14, traveled here to play in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Nationals over the weekend.

The Montana Outlaws youth 14 (6-3) squad was eliminated after going 1-1. 

The Montana Outlaws youth 11 (17-1) club advanced to the title game after they went 2-0, winning against Ashe County of North Carolina and the Winslow Eagles of New Jersey. 

The Montana Outlaws youth 11 team will face off with the Pennsauken Jr. Indians (9-0) of New Jersey in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Nationals championship game Sunday at noon Mountain Standard Time, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame field.

The Montana Outlaws youth 11 are currently ranked 10th in the West Coast region and are the current reigning AAU Champions in their division under coach Chris Dixon. 

