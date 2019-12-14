CANTON, Ohio — Two Montana Outlaws teams, youth 11 and youth 14, traveled here to play in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Nationals over the weekend.
The Montana Outlaws youth 14 (6-3) squad was eliminated after going 1-1.
The Montana Outlaws youth 11 (17-1) club advanced to the title game after they went 2-0, winning against Ashe County of North Carolina and the Winslow Eagles of New Jersey.
The Montana Outlaws youth 11 team will face off with the Pennsauken Jr. Indians (9-0) of New Jersey in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Nationals championship game Sunday at noon Mountain Standard Time, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame field.
The Montana Outlaws youth 11 are currently ranked 10th in the West Coast region and are the current reigning AAU Champions in their division under coach Chris Dixon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.