BILLINGS — A total of 26 individuals, families, businesses and ranches will be saluted and inducted into the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame during a ceremony now set for Oct. 21, 2021 at the Billings Hotel & Convention Center.
The banquet and awards ceremony was originally set for Jan. 30, 2021, but has been moved to October to better follow health guidelines put into place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Class of 2021 honorees will include John Moore of Miles City (Lifetime Achievement), Scott Breen of Billings (Great Montana Sportscaster), John Beug of Red Lodge (Great Montana Veterinarian), Murdoch's of Bozeman (Great Montana Western Store), Gary and Linda Crowder of Billings (Great Montana Horse Trainer) and Elaine Graveley of Townsend (Lady of the West).
The Great Montana Ranches, including Schulz/Cummings of Lewistown, Double M Livestock of Choteau, Weaver Ranch of Big Sandy, Fauth Ranch of Lavina, McCauley Ranch of Boulder, Kern Ranch of Pryor and Hill Ranch of Mosby, will also be recognized, along with the Great Rodeo Families of Gene Maher of Bozeman, Larry McComb of Billings and Jerry Small of Busby.
The Legends category will include Clint Branger of Roscoe, Scott Breding of Edgar, Bill Greenough of Red Lodge, Billy Greenough of Fromberg and Brad Gleason of Touchet, Washington.
The Yost family of Billings will be honored in the Western Heritage category, along with John and Connie Ahlgren of Grass Range and the Leininger Ranch of Westby.
Kenny Drinkwalter of Huntley will be singled out as a Great Montana Ferrier, while the Billings Livestock Commission will be honored for Great Livestock Auctions.
In addition to honoring the accomplishments of the state's rodeo cowboys and cowgirls, the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame has added $575,000 in awarded scholarships to the state's high school rodeo athletes, according to its press release.
