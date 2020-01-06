BOZEMAN — We could only choose one person per community for our recent Montana Greats series, which made for some painfully difficult decisions.
Some extraordinary athletes were necessarily omitted from the six-week project, especially from Montana's seven largest cities. Most notable among them: Shannon Cate of Billings, Greg Rice of Missoula, Brock Osweiler of Kalispell and Todd Foster of Great Falls, just to name a few.
Below is a lengthy list of Montana Greats who merit honorable mention, many courtesy of readers who read the project word for word over six weeks. We welcome additions.
Arlee: Les Curry, basketball
Anaconda: Rob Johnson, baseball
Anaconda: Ed Kalafat, basketball
Anaconda: Milan Lazetich, football
Anaconda: Judy Morstein (Martz), speed skating
Augusta: Bridget Troy (Hanson), rowing
Baker: John Venell, football
Baker: Paul Vennell, football
Bigfork: Bill Lindsay, hockey
Billings: Jeff Ballard, baseball
Billings: Shannon Cate (Schweyen), basketball
Billings: Jim Creighton, basketball
Billings: Mitch Donahue, football
Billings: Brad Holland, basketball
Billings: Kane Ioane, football
Billings: Joe McIntosh, baseball
Billings: Gary Neibauer, baseball
Billings: Les Rohr, baseball
Billings: Kirk Scrafford, football
Billings: Leslie Spalding, golf
Bozeman: Conrad Anker, mountaineering
Bozeman: Brick Breeden, basketball
Bozeman: Travis Dorsch, football
Bozeman: Dane Fletcher, football
Bozeman: Nikki Kimball, running
Bozeman: Mike McLeod, football
Bozeman: Kevin Sweeney, football
Bozeman: Teejay Van Garderen, cycling
Bozeman: Max Worthington, basketball
Broadus: Shawn Samuelson, basketball
Browning: Joe Hipp, boxing
Browning: Malia Kipp, basketball
Butte: Colt Anderson, football
Butte: Scott Brow, baseball
Butte: Keith Jardine, mixed martial arts
Butte: Evel Knievel, daredevil
Butte: Levi Leipheimer, cycling
Butte: Jack McAuliffe, football
Butte: Bob O'Billovich, football
Butte: Milt Popovich, football
Butte: Dave Silk, speed skating
Butte: Jim Sweeney, football
Butte: Brad Wilson, skiing
Cascade: Steamboat Williams, baseball
Choteau: Alicia Breen, basketball
Choteau: Mark Fellows, football
Darby: Kirk Walker, basketball
Deer Lodge: Phil Jackson, basketball
Deer Lodge: Tommy Lynch, boxing
Deer Lodge: Matt Ruple, wrestling
Deer Lodge: Gordon Ruttenbur, track and field
Dillon: Troy Andersen, football
Dillon: Lyle Weese, track and field
East Helena: Herb Plews, baseball
East Helena: Kes Rigler, baseball
Ekalaka: Chris Benz, football
Fairfield: Kermit Young, basketball
Fairview: Monte Cayko, wrestling
Fairview: Mel and Rollie Miller, boxing
Frenchtown: Kenley Graves, baseball
Froid: Katie Ruud, track and field
Geraldine: Toni Quenell, track and field
Glendive: Roger Fasting, basketball
Glendive: Adam Morrison, basketball
Glendive: Mason Tobin, baseball
Great Falls: Terry Casey, hockey
Great Falls: Barry Darrow, basketball
Great Falls: Scott Davis, figure skating
Great Falls: Pat Dwyer, hockey
Great Falls: Todd Foster, boxing
Great Falls: John Gibbons, baseball
Great Falls: Jack Gillespie, basketball
Great Falls: Kris Heppner, football
Great Falls: Josh Heustis, basketball
Great Falls: Dean Kromarek, boxing
Great Falls: Ryan Leaf, football
Great Falls: John Leister, baseball
Great Falls: Dallas Neil, football
Great Falls: John Petkevich, figure skating
Great Falls: Brian Salonen, football
Great Falls: Kris Schmitt, track and field
Great Falls: Bill Zadick, wrestling
Great Falls: Mike Zadick, wrestling
Hamilton: Chris Jones, boxing
Hardin: Jonathan Takes Enemy, basketball
Hardin: Tim Fox, track and field
Harlem: John Allen, football
Havre: Jeff Doyle, baseball
Havre: Cliff Hinkle, boxing
Havre: Loree Payne, basketball
Helena: Dan Carpenter, football
Helena: Dave Meier, baseball
Helena: Matt Miller, football
Helena: Bobby Petrino, football
Helena: Herb Plews, baseball
Helena: Scot Schmidt, skiing
Helena: Stacey Smiedala, track and field
Helena: Wendy Stuker, basketball
Highwood: Rachel Semansky, basketball
Jackson: Frances Strodtman-Royer, trap shooting
Jackson: Walter Ward Zobell, trap shooting
Jordan: John A. Burns, track and field
Kalispell: Lex Hilliard, football
Kalispell: Sam McCullum, football
Kalispell: Dylan McFarland, football
Kalispell: Brock Osweiler, football
Kirby: Clinton Small, rodeo
Lambert: Kerry Pribnow, football
Lambert: Nick Vaira, basketball
Laurel: Brad Dantic, track and field
Lewistown: Arnold Gillette, track and field
Lewistown: John Munski, track and field
Libby: Keith Tower, basketball
Libby: John Tushaus, track and field
Livingston: Ed Bouchee, baseball
Livingston: Kral Ferch, basketball
Livingston: Dan Johnson, track and field
Livingston: Carole O'Rourke Smith, rodo
Lolo: William Hamilton, motocross
Lolo: Don Owen, wrestling
Malta: Linda Cummings, basketball
Malta: Bobbi Knudsen, basketball
Malta: Kelly Pankratz, basketball
Malta: Craig Stiles, track and field
Malta: Sophia Stiles, basketball
Manhattan: Brand Robinson, basketball
Miles City: Caleb Frare, baseball
Miles City: Russ Peterson, football
Miles City: Curt Schmidt, baseball
Missoula: Eric Bergoust, skiing
Missoula: Gene Davis, wrestling
Missoula: Dick Doyle, track and field
Missoula: John Elway, football
Missoula: Mike Felde, boxing
Missoula: John Friesz, football
Missoula: Bill Kelly, football
Missoula: Steve Kragthorpe, football
Missoula: Marti Leibenguth, basketball
Missoula: Mike Lewis, basketball
Missoula: Mike Ramos, track and field
Missoula: Greg Rice, track and field
Missoula: Taylor Tankersley, baseball
Moore: Tara Taylor, volleyball
Park City: David Gauthier, basketball
Peerless: Joel Nieskens, football
Plains: Wayne Baker, football
Plains: Heather Frye, fencing
Plentywood: Zoonie McLean, football
Polson: Bree Fuqua, track and field
Polson: Mike Geer, track and field
Polson: Kasey Harwood, track and field
Power: Brad Bauman, baseball
Power: Rod Tweet, football
Pryor: Dana Goes Ahead, cross country
Pryor: Garren Goes Ahead, basketball
Pryor: Luke Spotted Bear, basketball
Red Lodge: Nolan Gallagher, baseball
Ronan: Jim Darlington, wrestling
Roundup: Sarah Graves, basketball
Roundup: Kamber Kelly, volleyball
Roundup: Kandice Kelly (Gregorak), volleyball
Roundup: Vic Lindskog, football
Roundup: Stuart Sanner, football
Rudyard: Gary Warhank, basketball
St. Ignatius: Will Hammond, basketball
Savage: Pat Foster, football
Savage: Wade Hagler, football
Scobey: Martin Farver, track and field
Sidney: Brandon Eggum, wrestling
Simms: Tim Lowry, football
Stanford: Dan Brady, track and field
Superior: Logan Labbe, track and field
Three Forks: Vicki Heebner (Carle), basketball
Troy: Sean Opland, football
Troy: Jaime Volkmann, volleyball
Turner: Cheryl Keller, basketball
Turner: Juliann Keller, basketball
Twin Bridges: Rooster Reynolds, rodeo
Ulm: Danny Groux, track and field
Ulm: Joe Rasmussen, basketball
Whitefish: Rick Donahue, golf
Whitefish: Sierra Fellers, skateboarding
Whitefish: Steve Kastella, basketball
Whitefish: Joel Rosenberg, football
Whitefish: Reid Sabin, telemark skiing
Whitefish: Maggie Voisin, skiing
Wise River: Howard Johnson, track and field
Wolf Point: John Lowenstein, baseball
Wolf Point: Montie Montana, rodeo
Wolf Point: Bill Smith, basketball
Worden: Mandy Morales, basketball
