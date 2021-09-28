MISSOULA — The Montana Cutthroats, a 65-and-over softball team with a majority of its players from Missoula, won the Class AA division in the World Senior Softball USA Championships last week in Henderson, Nevada.

Twelve states were represented in the 14-team field. Montana outscored the opposition by an 89-53 margin.

The Cutthroats earned a berth in the main draw on Sept. 20 with a pair of play-in wins over Lights Out from California (15-0) and Duke City from New Mexico (12-8). Those victories secured the No. 1 seed for the Montana team.

The Cutthroats defeated Las Vatos of Arizona (13-10) in the first round of the main draw on Sept. 21. Then in the game to determine the bracket winner, Montana defeated the Northwest Silvers from Washington (13-2), earning the Treasure State squad a berth in the undefeated game on Thursday morning.

Montana defeated Relentless from Texas (16-15) to earn a berth in the Thursday afternoon championship game. Relentless defeated the Oklahoma City Outlaws to earn the other berth in the title game. In the title game, Montana again triumphed, 20-18, finishing with a collective batting average over .600 for the tourney.

The Cutthroats included Missoula players Glen Howard, Donnie Bruch, Bill Stump, Tim Cordial, Matt Stergios and Bruce Randall. Chuck Crane and Lonnie Oistad of Billings were also on the team along with David Thompson of Plains, Justin Glasgow of Great Falls, David Gonzales and Steve Baker of Arizona and Don Cross of North Dakota.

