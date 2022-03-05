MONMOUTH, Ore. — Montana State Billings' baseball team logged its first Great Northwest Athletic Conference victory Saturday afternoon by beating Western Oregon University 7-2 in the second game of a doubleheader.

WOU won the first game 2-1 and took three of four games against the Yellowjackets (9-11, 1-3) in the weekend series.

MSUB's Dominick Buso homered and Connor Redmond pitched a complete game in the seven-inning finale.

Redmond (2-3) allowed four hits, two earned runs and struck out eight.

Buso had a solo home run. Tyler Godfrey doubled for the Yellowjackets, while Carson Green batted 2 for 4. 

John Stark homered for WOU (9-7, 3-1).

In Saturday's opener, Buso was responsible for two of MSUB's five hits. Both were doubles. 

WOU used five pitchers in the win.

The Yellowjackets are scheduled to host the University of Mary in a doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at noon at Pirtz Field.

