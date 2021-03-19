BILLINGS — Designated hitter Daniel Cipriano socked three home runs and drove in seven runs Friday afternoon as Montana State Billings broke into the win column for the first time this season with an 18-7 victory over Saint Martin's in the opening game of a GNAC baseball doubleheader at Dehler Park.
Saint Martin's prevailed in the second game 7-6.
The host Yellowjackets are 1-13 overall and 1-5 in conference. The visiting Saints are 4-4 and 1-1.
Cipriano, who homered in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, was 3 for 4, with four runs scored. He is the first MSUB player to homer three times in a single game and his seven RBIs are a career high.
MSUB pounded out 17 hits in the opener. Tanner Cantwell and Chris Arpan also homered for the Yellowjackets, who had 10 extra-base hits.
Carson Green batted 4 for 5, with two doubles and two RBIs, for MSUB.
Starter Connor Redmond (1-1) was the winning pitcher. He struck out nine in six innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs.
Cantwell, Justin Lutz, Brandon Koszuth and Andrew Schleusner all homered for the Yellowjackets in Game 2. Koszuth homered twice.
MSUB hit four of its home runs and scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to make it close.
Saints' starter Tanner Inouye (1-0) struck out nine in 5.1 innings. He gave up one earned run and six hits.
Griffin Williams of Saint Martin's batted 3 for 3 with a run batted in.
The Yellowjackets and Saints are scheduled to play another doubleheader on Saturday beginning at noon at Dehler Park.
