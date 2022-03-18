YELM, Wash. — Carson Green led off the game with his second home run of the season and Montana State Billings went on to beat Saint Martin's University 10-3 Friday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball.
The Yellowjackets (11-12, 2-3) scored their 10 runs on 10 hits. MSUB scored seven runs in the third inning.
Green batted 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Mason Powell was 2 for 5 with two RBIs, while Tyler Godfrey had a double and three RBIs.
Dylan Barkley (3-2) was the winning pitcher for MSUB. He allowed five hits and one earned run in his six innings of work.
Saint Martin's (6-16, 1-4) had eight hits overall.
The four-game series between the Yellowjackets and Saints will continue Saturday with a doubleheader. There will be a single game on Sunday.
