ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Montana State Billings won both ends of a Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader at Central Washington University Saturday by scores of 22-15 and 8-7.

The Yellowjackets improved to 18-16 overall and 9-7 in GNAC competition. The Wildcats fell to 11-21 and 5-10.

MSUB pounded out 38 hits over the two games, including 24 in the opener.

Hayden Foltz and Mason Powell accounted for four hits apiece in Game 1. Powell drove in four runs and scored three times.

Teammates Carson Green, Cooper Dulich, Ethan Babcock-Barrie and Dominick Buso had three hits each. 

Powell and Foltz doubled twice.

The Yellowjackets secured the win with a six-run ninth inning.

MSU's Michael Buchanan (1-0) was the winning pitcher with three innings of relief work.

The Yellowjaqckets used three runs in the top of the seventh to take the seven-inning second game. MSUB cashed in on a fielding error and three walks.

Brooks Zimmer (1-0) got the pitching win with two innings of late relief.

James Anderson stroked three hits, including two doubles. PJ Ausmus also had three hits.

Buso drove in three runs. Foltz and Ausmus had two RBIs apiece.

Buso batted 5 for 8 with six RBIs in the doubleheader.

