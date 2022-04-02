ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Montana State Billings won both ends of a Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader at Central Washington University Saturday by scores of 22-15 and 8-7.
The Yellowjackets improved to 18-16 overall and 9-7 in GNAC competition. The Wildcats fell to 11-21 and 5-10.
MSUB pounded out 38 hits over the two games, including 24 in the opener.
Hayden Foltz and Mason Powell accounted for four hits apiece in Game 1. Powell drove in four runs and scored three times.
Teammates Carson Green, Cooper Dulich, Ethan Babcock-Barrie and Dominick Buso had three hits each.
Powell and Foltz doubled twice.
The Yellowjackets secured the win with a six-run ninth inning.
MSU's Michael Buchanan (1-0) was the winning pitcher with three innings of relief work.
The Yellowjaqckets used three runs in the top of the seventh to take the seven-inning second game. MSUB cashed in on a fielding error and three walks.
Brooks Zimmer (1-0) got the pitching win with two innings of late relief.
James Anderson stroked three hits, including two doubles. PJ Ausmus also had three hits.
Buso drove in three runs. Foltz and Ausmus had two RBIs apiece.
Buso batted 5 for 8 with six RBIs in the doubleheader.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.