BILLINGS — Montana State Billings baseball coach Derek Waddoups announced on Thursday the signing of four more recruits for the 2021-22 season.
Infielder Tyler Godfrey of Buckeye, Arizona, catcher/pitcher Blake Murray of Minden, Nevada, left-handed pitcher Mike Ouwehand of Eagle, Idaho, and right-handed pitcher Sage Wayment of Plain City, Utah, are the latest signees for the Yellowjackets.
Waddoups has now signed 10 new players for the 2022 spring season.
Godfrey is coming from Luna Community College and Murray is from Southwestern CC.
Ouwehand last played at Walla Walla CC, while Wayment is coming to MSUB from Highland CC.
