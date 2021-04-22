LACEY, Wash. — Chris Arpan delivered a pinch-hit, three-run double in the seventh inning Thursday to help Montana State Billings defeat Saint Martin's 6-5 in the opening game of a GNAC baseball doubleheader.

The second game was halted in the top of the sixth inning due to darkness. MSUB was leading 3-2 and the game will be resumed on Friday morning.

The Yellowjackets (6-23, 6-15 GNAC) trailed 3-2 heading into the top of the seventh. MSUB scored four times, and then held on as a rally by the Saints (6-19, 4-16) fell short in the bottom half of the final inning.

Tanner Cantwell homered for the Yellowjackets in the third inning. It was his sixth HR of the season.

Reliever Sterling Lay was the winning pitcher for MSUB.

