YELM, Wash. — Pitchers Matthew Houlihan and Ty Wilson, along with home-run hitter AJ Wagenmann, helped carry Montana State Billings to a 4-1 victory over Saint Martin's University Saturday in Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball.
Houlihan, MSUB's starter, allowed one run on six hits in his six innings of work. He struck out three and walked two.
Wilson threw the final three innings, earning his first career save by striking out four and allowing two hits and a walk.
Wagenmann hit his second home run of the season in the sixth inning to tie the game at 1-all.
Dominick Buso followed with a double, and James Anderson delivered a two-out RBI-single to make the score 2-1.
The Yellowjackets (12-12, 3-3) scored all of their runs in the final four innings.
MSUB and Saint Martin's are scheduled to play a pair of 7-inning contests on Sunday. The Yellowjackets have won the first two games of the four-game series.
