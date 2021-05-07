BILLINGS — Montana State Billings swept Central Washington University 8-7 (10 innings) and 6-4 Friday in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader at Dehler Park.
A walk-off single by Will Riley in the 10th inning provided the winning run for the Yellowjackets in the opening game. The pitching of Connor Redmond and Sterling Lay paved the way in the nightcap.
MSUB, still maintaining slim playoff hopes, improved to 10-20 in GNAC play and 10-28 overall. CWU fell to 9-9 in league and 11-11 overall.
In addition to his walk-off hit in Game 1, Riley hit his seventh home run of the season and led MSUB by going 4 for 7 at the plate in the doubleheader.
Tanner Parker hit his sixth home run of the season and Hayden Foltz added his second. MSUB leads the GNAC with 69 home runs this season.
Riley is batting .404, which is the third-highest in MSUB single-season history.
The Yellowjackets scored four runs in the first inning of Game 2.
Redmond pitched the first 4.2 innings, striking out 10 and allowing two runs on five hits.
Lay pitched the final 2.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with two strikeouts.
The Yellowjackets and Wildcats are scheduled to play another doubleheader on Saturday beginning at noon at Dehler Park.
