MONMOUTH, Ore. — Seniors Beau Ackerman and Isaiah Girard of Montana State Billings finished first Saturday at the two-day Great Northwest Athletic Conference track and field championships, held at Western Oregon University.
The top-seeded Ackerman placed first in the javelin with a throw of 233 feet, 7 inches on his first attempt of the competition. Reigning champion Girard triumphed in the high jump at 6-7.
Ackerman's winning throw surpassed his old school record toss of 232-11 achieved earlier this spring. It was also well past the previous meet record of 228 feet set by Franz Berghagen of Alaska Anchorage in 2013.
For the women, MSUB senior Taylor Stringari was second in the hammer throw at 164-11. The winning throw was 175-8 by Meagan Smallbeck of Central Washington.
