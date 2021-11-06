BILLINGS — Halil Yilmaz scored two goals and Marvin Putu had two assists Saturday as Montana State Billings defeated Simon Fraser University 3-0 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer at Yellowjacket Field.
Brad Lowes also had a goal for MSUB (4-7-3, 2-4-2) and goalkeepers Aleksandar Garza and Connor Trapp teamed up for the shutout. Trapp recorded six saves in his nearly 77 minutes in front of the net.
The Yellowjackets tallied all of their goals during the first half. Yilmaz scored in the 17th and 38th minutes, while Lowes scored in the 19th minute.
Putu assisted on the second and third goals.
MSUB closes out its season next week on the road at Northwest Nazarene on Thursday and Saint Martin's on Saturday.
In women's soccer, MSUB lost in its season finale 3-2 at Central Washington University.
The match was tied 2-2 at halftime.
Emily Darcy scored the go-ahead goal for CWU in the 57th minute, getting an assist from Bella Brown and Sophia Keenan.
Haylee Gunter scored both of the Yellowjackets' goals. Keenan scored twice for the Wildcats.
MSUB ended its season with a 7-9-2 record. The Yellowjackets were 4-8-2 in conference.
