BILLINGS — Jahsita Fa'ali'i and Bayli Monck had 12 kills apiece Saturday to help power Montana State Billings to a 25-20, 25-16, 25-23 sweep of visiting Northwest Nazarene in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball.
The Yellowjackets (4-6) also received a double-double from Hannah Hashbarger, who finished with 16 assists and 10 digs. Skylar Reed contributed 17 digs and Christine Funk added 15.
Both Fa'ali'i and Reed had four aces.
Northwest Nazarene (1-7) was led by the the 12 kills and 11 digs of Natalie Sullivan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.