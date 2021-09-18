BILLINGS — Jahsita Fa'ali'i and Bayli Monck had 12 kills apiece Saturday to help power Montana State Billings to a 25-20, 25-16, 25-23 sweep of visiting Northwest Nazarene in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball.

The Yellowjackets (4-6) also received a double-double from Hannah Hashbarger, who finished with 16 assists and 10 digs. Skylar Reed contributed 17 digs and Christine Funk added 15.

Both Fa'ali'i and Reed had four aces.

Northwest Nazarene (1-7) was led by the the 12 kills and 11 digs of Natalie Sullivan.

