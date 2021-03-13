NAMPA, Idaho — Daniel Cipriano hit three home runs and drove in seven runs on Saturday, but Montana State Billings' baseball team lost both ends of a doubleheader against No. 19-ranked Northwest Nazarene University in Great Northwest Conference play.
The Nighthawks (9-2, 4-0) beat the Yellowjackets (0-12, 0-4) by scores of 21-10 and 11-6.
Cipriano hit a 3-run homer in the seventh inning of the first game. He added another three-run shot in the eighth.
It was the sixth time in Cipriano's career he has hit two home runs in a game.
In Saturday's second game, he added a solo home run in the fifth inning. The slugging first baseman increased his MSUB career record total to 32 homers.
Ethan Babcock-Barrie, Brayden Clark and Will Riley also homered for the Yellowjackets on Saturday. It was Riley's fifth of the season.
MSUB is scheduled to make its home debut this coming Friday and Saturday with a four-game series against Saint Martin's University at Dehler Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.