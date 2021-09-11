BILLINGS — Montana State Billings improved to 3-1-1 in women's soccer Saturday with a 2-0 conquest over the visiting University of Mary at Yellowjacket Field.

Lexie Bloyder and Liberty Palmer provided the goals for MSUB, while Maddie Smith and Jordan Roe supplied the assists.

Clare Keenan was the winning goalie for the Yellowjackets. She had four saves.

MSUB fired off 13 shots against the Marauders, with six on goal.

On the men's side, MSUB lost to Westminster (Utah) 3-0 in Nampa, Idaho.

Westminster received first-half goals from Carlo Becerra-Gomez, Skyler Kjellander and Luke Merrill.

