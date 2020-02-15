BILLINGS — Brendan Howard supplied 21 points and nine rebounds Saturday night to help spark Montana State Billings to a 79-59 victory over visiting Saint Martin's in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball.
The Yellowjackets (10-14, 5-11) also received 14 points from Tyler Green and 10 from Psalm Maduakor.
MSUB led the Saints (5-20, 3-13) 41-25 at intermission. The Yellowjackets outscored SMU 38-24 in the second half.
CJ Jennings led the Saints with 21 points.
The Yellowjackets shot 40% overall, including 15 of 41 from 30-point territory.
