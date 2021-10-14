BURNABY, British Columbia — Justus Meier scored a goal in the fourth minute Thursday night and Simon Fraser University made it stand up in a 1-0 win over visiting Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer.

It was the fifth shutout of the season by SFU (5-5, 2-2). The Yellowjackets slipped to 3-6-1 overall and 1-3-0 in conference.

MSUB goalkeeper Georgios Theodoulidis had three saves. SFU's Aidan Bain had a season-high nine saves.

MSUB is now 0-12-2 against SFU in Burnaby and 1-22-4 overall.

The Yellowjackets will play at Western Washington University on Saturday night.

