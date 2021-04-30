BILLINGS — Senior Garrett Woodin and sophomore Kevin Kolb are representing Montana State Billings on the all-Great Northwest Athletic Conference golf team, which was announced by the league on Friday.

Woodin, a fifth-year senior from Billings, was a first-team all-GNAC selection. Kolb, who is from Spearfish, South Dakota, received second-team honors.

Woodin ranked fifth in the GNAC in scoring this season, with an average of 74.8 strokes per 18-hole round. Kolb's scoring average of 75.80 was second to Woodin on the Yellowjacket team.

MSUB's men's golf team has qualified for its first-ever appearance at the NCAA Regional Championship. The competition will take place May 6-8 at The Home Course in DuPont, Washington.

