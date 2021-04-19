BILLINGS — Avery Gill, a junior at Montana State Billings, was recognized Monday as the women's golfer of the week by the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

Gill tied for first place at last week's South Dakota Mines Hardrocker Invitational. She shot a 163 (80-83) en route to her first-ever first-place finish.

Gill lost in a one-hole playoff, but her overall performance helped MSUB win the team title in the eight-school field at Arrowhead Country Club.

Tags

Load comments