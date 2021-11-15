SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Blake Seits scored a game-high 24 points Monday night as unbeaten Cal State San Marcos defeated Montana State Billings 80-72 in men's basketball.
Seits connected on 8 of 12 shots. He also had four rebounds, three steals and one blocked shot.
The visiting Yellowjackets (1-2) led 40-37 at halftime. The lead changed hands 12 times throughout the game.
Damen Thacker led MSUB with 22 points and six rebounds. He knocked down four 3-pointers.
Teammate Carrington Wiggins added 18 points and Emmanuel Ajanaku chipped in with 10 points and seven boards.
The Yellowjackets shot 48.2% from the field, including 11 of 28 from 3-point range.
MSUB led 49-42 with 14:32 to play, but Cal State San Marcos went on an 11-0 run to move in front 53-49 at the 12:27 mark.
The game was tied at 53-53 and 59-59, but the Yellowjackets never regained the lead again.
