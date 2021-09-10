HONOLULU — Montana State Billings lost in five sets to California State University-East Bay 15-25, 25-18, 25-18, 23-25, 15-10 Friday at the Chaminade Hawaii Challenge women's volleyball tournament.
The Yellowjackets (3-2) were led by the 16 kills of Skylar Reed and the 12 supplied by Bayli Monck, who also had 10 digs for a double-double.
Christine Funk led MSUB with 21 digs. Tiffany Chandler added 16. Hannah Hashbarger had a double-double of 42 assists and 12 digs.
East Bay received 16 kills and 14 digs from Breyan Ashley. The Pioneers also had 13 aces.
MSUB will play host Chaminade on Saturday.
