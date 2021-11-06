MONMOUTH, Ore. — The men's cross country team at Montana State Billings finished 12th and the Yellowjacket women wound up 22nd Saturday at the NCAA Division II West Region Cross Country Championships.

Chico State won the men's title with 47 points, with MSUB ending up at 359. Simon Fraser was first for the women with a score of 75, with the Yellowjackets scoring 545.

Junior Ase Ackerman was the top performer for the MSUB men, finishing 33rd at 31 minutes, 47.1 seconds. There were 147 finishers.

Carson Jessop of the Yellowjackets was 49th at 32:13.1.

Patrick Kiprop of Fresno Pacific was first at 30:12.6 for 10 kilometers (6.21 miles). 

On the women's side, MSUB junior Kailee Stoppel placed 78th out of 169 finishers in 23:17.5. Teammate Kendra Woods was 110th at 24:05.9.

Kaela Dishion of Stanislaus (California) State was first in the six-kilometer race (3.73 miles) in 21:14.4.

