BILLINGS — Host Montana State Billings and visiting Western Washington University fought to a 1-1 draw Thursday afternoon in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer match that went through two scoreless overtime sessions.
MSUB (3-7-3, 1-4-2) scored early with Marvin Putu's unassisted goal in the 12th minute. It was Putu's first collegiate goal.
First-place WWU (7-7-1, 5-2-1) tied it on Alex Whiting's goal in the 84th minute. His fourth goal of the year was assisted by Theo Steinmetz and Gus Diehl.
Yellowjacket goaltender Connor Trapp had three saves in 110 minutes.
It was MSUB's second straight draw.
In women's play, MSUB lost to Northwest Nazarene 3-2 in Caldwell, Idaho.
The Yellowjackets (7-8-3, 4-7-2) fell behind 3-0 before getting late goals from Taylor Gertsch (83rd minute) and Haylee Gunter (84th minute).
The Nighthawks (10-3-3, 8-3-2) received goals from Madison Grande, Allison Wolf and Sierra Sanchez in building their big lead.
The loss eliminated the Yellowjackets from postseason contention.
