BILLINGS — Malik Brikat scored the winning basket on a layup with one second to go, and teammates Damen Thacker and Carrington Wiggins combined to tally 46 points on Saturday night as Montana State Billings beat Central Washington 66-64 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball at Alterowitz Gym.
Brikat scored after snagging an offensive rebound. He wound up with four points, but added four rebounds, three of them coming on the offensive end.
The Yellowjackets (3-5, 1-1) received a game-high 26 points from Thacker and 20 from Wiggins.
Wiggins notched a double-double with his 11 rebounds. Thacker had six boards.
The Wildcats (4-2, 1-1) had tied the game at 64-all on a free throw by Micah Pollard with 19 seconds remaining.
David Thompson led CWU with 22 points and Pollard tossed in 14.
MSUB, which shot 47.2% overall, was up 30-28 at halftime. Both teams scored 36 points in the second half.
The tightly-contested game featured 14 ties and nine lead changes.
