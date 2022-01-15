BILLINGS — Carrington Wiggins scored a game-high 28 points Saturday night and Montana State Billings defeated visiting Seattle Pacific, the reigning Great Northwest Athletic Conference champions, 67-54 in men's basketball at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

The Yellowjackets (7-8, 3-2) were also spurred by the 11 points of Brent Finn and 10 from Malik Brikat.

Brikat had eight rebounds and Wiggins six.

Wiggins also had three assists and two steals.

MSUB trailed SPU (8-7, 1-3) 31-28 at halftime. The Yellowjackets outscored the Falcons 39-23 after intermission.

SPU received 16 points from Divant'e Moffitt. Zack Paulsen contributed 13 points and Harry Cavell 12.

MSUB shot 41.1%, including going 7 of 19 from 3-point range. 

The Yellowjackets also controlled the flow of rebounds 47-29.

Tags

Load comments